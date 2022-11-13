(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system.

Predictor 11/15/2022 4PM

Our predictor shows the next system will move into the WOWK-TV viewing area Tuesday afternoon next week. With the showers starting during the afternoon hours we will mostly see rain in this system, but there will be a few snow flakes over higher elevations, northern parts of West Virginia, and parts of southeastern Ohio. Showers will continue through the overnight hours meaning the best chance to see flake fly will be Wednesday morning.

Predictor Rain totals Wednesday 9:57 AM

We will mostly see lighter shows with this system so rain and snow totals will not be too impressive. Still, we will see about a half inch of rain at most which could lead to an inch of snow over the mountain tops. High temperatures for next week will run 10-15 degrees below normal in the 40s which will still be well above the freezing point so what snow accumulations we see will melt by the end of the week. There will be another brief chance to see more flakes fly Thursday morning, but we will see even less accumulation from that system. Drier conditions look to move back in by the end of next week.

