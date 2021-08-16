Rain and storms the next few days as Tropical Storm Fred moves over the region

(WOWK) – This is going to be one of the wettest weeks of the summer season as rain showers and thunderstorms continue to plague the region. Plus, we have the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passing over the area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Fred will make landfall around Panama City, Florida tonight (Monday) and then move to the north. As it falls apart, it will still be a rain maker with some flooding possible in its wake.

Forecast as of 11:30am Monday.

Back to today and tonight. There will be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms that will carry into the evening and late night hours. While some of these storms will be strong, we are not expecting any widespread severe weather. But flash flooding is possible if some of these go over the same areas over and over again.

Tuesday will start as light rain with the occasional rumble of thunder and that will continue through the early afternoon. As we get to the evening and late night hours, the core of the rain from Fred will pass over the area. There will be a chance for a few gusts of wind and heavy rain as well for a number of hours.

Once the bulk of that rain passes by, the rain showers will be light across the region on Thursday.

The rain totals now through Thursday will be impressive and it will suppress any of the drought concerns we’ve had lately. This isn’t the best weather for bailing hay but it’s great for area corn crops!