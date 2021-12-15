Rain and strong winds return Thursday

(WOWK) — Gusty rounds of rain are coming back to the WOWK-TV area from the west Thursday afternoon and evening. The rain will be here on and off through late Saturday as a front moves in, stalls, lifts back to the north then finally moves back south across the area. See the slide show below for a visualization.

Winds are expected to pick up even ahead of the rain Thursday into the 20-30 mph range.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Thursday afternoon

Wind is not expected to be a factor Friday but will be once again on Saturday with winds jumping again to 20-30 mph with gusts.

Predictor model output for wind gusts Saturday afternoon

People who have inflatables up in their yards for Christmas may wish to secure those ahead of the arrival of the strong winds.

Inflatables in a neighborhood yard in Cabell County, WV Wednesday afternoon

Rainfall from the round of anticipated rain has been coming down from previous model runs, but it would be a safe bet to say 1″ – 2″ of rain is expected from Thursday until Saturday night.

Predictor model output for rainfall from Thursday through Sunday

Looking ahead into Christmas week, temperatures overall have a slightly better than average chance of being warmer than normal all through the week.

Temperature trends for the week before Christmas

One day of below normal temperatures takes place on Sunday before temperatures come up a little above normal heading into Christmas week.

Just for fun we have been looking at weather models for Christmas Eve, right at midnight, crossing from December 24 into December 25. Yesterday it looked like rain showers were quite possible. As of Wednesday’s weather models, there is no chance of rain. This is certainly not a forecast and we expect many more changes as time unfolds.

Predictor model output for Christmas Eve

