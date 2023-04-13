(WOWK) – We’ve see phenomenal weather so far this week, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are predicting big changes in store for tomorrow!

Predictor Snapshot 3 AM Friday

Predictor Snapshot 10 AM Friday

Predictor Snapshot 4 PM Friday

Predictor Snapshot 9 PM Friday

Predictor Snapshot 2 AM Saturday

Gulf moisture will finally drift in from the south overnight bringing in chances for mostly lighter showers early tomorrow morning. Rain showers will mostly favor higher elevations in eastern Kentucky, and southern West Virginia. Starting late Friday morning we will start to see a few moderate to heavier rain showers drift in. Once we get into the afternoon hours some showers will develop into thunderstorms. These storms will not be severe, but we will still see the possibility for instances of heavy rain and lightning. Storms and showers will begin to break up for the evening hours, and by early Saturday morning we will only see a few light sprinkles scattered across Appalachia.

Predictor Rain Totals Up to Saturday 6 PM

The highest rain totals from this event look to be in Boone county. Widespread flood will not be a concern for Friday, but with the potential for small and heavy rain storms localized flooding will still be possible.

This will not be our only rain chances coming up this weekend, as a cold front will bring more storms in on Sunday.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the storms by clicking on the link below!