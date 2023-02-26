(WOWK) – We saw mild weather over the weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will move in on Monday.

Tomorrow morning a warm front will pass through the region. Widespread rain showers will accompany the front to start the day. The rain showers will become more scattered behind the front during the later parts of the morning and afternoon hours. Late tomorrow afternoon a cold front will push through reinvigorating rain chances, and we will see the potential for thunderstorms for the end of the day. Chances for showers will begin to clear up as we pass through the overnight hours.

Predictor Rain Totals until 9:00 AM Tuesday 2/28

We will see a good amount of rain from this system, especially in northern parts of West Virginia, and southeastern Ohio. Showers will tend to be more scattered for the afternoon so some localized locations could see a bit more. Most totals will be around a half inch with a little more further north and less in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Wind Advisories as of 5pm Sunday 2/26

We will see very gusty condition tomorrow especially for the afternoon. The national weather service has issued wind advisories for all counties in the WOWK – TV view area.

Predictor Wind Gusts Monday 2:00 PM

We will see the strongest gusts during the afternoon hours when the cold front is pass through. All counties will see a 30 mph gust with 40 mph wind gusts possible through the later parts of the day.

