Rain chances on the increase this weekend!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Our chances for rain are on the increase for this weekend, which could put a damper on outdoor plans, depending on where you’re located.

We’ll have a storm system approaching the region late in the day on Saturday. This could provide a couple of scattered mainly west of the Ohio River for Saturday afternoon into the evening. I think most of West Virginia will be dry Saturday.

A storm system will approach our region by the evening Saturday, which could provide a few isolated storms late in the day. Better chances for storms are likely Sunday.

However, on Sunday, that storm system will be across the Ohio River, so the clouds and rain showers will be over the entire region. It won’t rain all the time, but it will be light to steady at times, with gloomy conditions expected.

Rainfall totals generally between a 1/2″ and 1″ are expected Sunday, with locally heavier amounts possible west.

The good news is that we have fantastic weather looking likely for much of next week, with lows in the 50s and highs generally only around 80. Plenty of sunshine looks to be in the works as well!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.