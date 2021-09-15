Rain ends, fog develops, heat sticks around

(WOWK) — Storms moved into the Tri-State earlier than initial projections which turned a possible severe storm day into a day with flash flood watches in the region.

Flood potential for Wednesday

By 7:30 p.m. Wednesday the heaviest rain had tapered off except a few small cells in southern Ohio therefore reducing the flood risk for the region the rest of the night.

VIPIR Real time radar at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Once the rain ends, the moisture and cooler temperatures will combine for the formation of fog. Reduced visibility is likely early in the morning, meaning the Thursday morning commute could be slower.

Forecast visibility indicates thick fog in some areas Thursday morning.

Thursday we only see a few scattered storms possible, drifting somewhat “backward” from the east to west from the spine of the mountains back to about I-79 and US 119 but most of us will be dry and the temperature should warm up into the low 80s in some areas.

Predictor temperature model output for Thursday 3:30 p.m.

Looking ahead the temperature is expected to really heat up. Dry days are called for on Sunday and Monday and the afternoon highs should get into the mid 80s Sunday and upper 80s on Monday.

Sunday model temperature output

Monday model temperature output

Warmth continues until the end of next week but late Sunday into Monday a bubble of cold air will invade the Rocky Mountain area northwest of Denver and there could be some snow in Idaho, Montana and Colorado.

Model snow output for Sunday into Monday in the Western U.S.

