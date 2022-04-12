(WOWK) – If you want warmer weather, you have to pay the price with some rain…at least for now. Mother Nature has more surprises this weekend too.

Wednesday will start off with rain showers in the mid to late morning with rain moving in from the west. These are going to be showers left over from Tuesday night’s storms across the plains and Mississippi Valley. none of these will be severe but they will have a gust of wind with them as they pass by.

The next round of rain will be late Wednesday night. These storms will also be from the storms out to the west. They will be falling apart as they get here. In the overnight and into Thursday morning, they’ll slide by with a good breeze as well.

Temps are very warm on Wednesday with most of the region in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain totals are limited which will help on the area rivers.