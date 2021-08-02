Rain returns for some as temperatures remain below normal Tuesday

(WOWK) — Many viewers of StormTracker 13 have told us they would actually like more rain for their gardens and lawns and it looks like some of them will get a little bit of rain but perhaps not as much as they would like over the next few days. A look at the current rain total forecast through Thursday night shows the bulk of the rain locally will fall from Williamson to Charleston in a narrow band of up to an inch, while the rest of the area sees well less than half an inch.

Rainfall estimates Monday night through Thursday night for the nation from NOAA WPC

Tuesday should bring a line of showers up Corridor G (U.S. Route 119) from southeast Kentucky into the Charleston area. At the same time, the rain will also get a shove to the west from upper level steering wind currents. This is opposite of the prevailing wind so it may look a little odd when checking the VIPIR Real Time Radar on Tuesday. Below is a projection of how the day should go with Predictor.

Predictor model output for 8 a.m. Tuesday

Predictor model output for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday

Predictor model output for 4:00 p.m. Tuesday

Predictor model output for 11:00 p.m. Tuesday

So grab your umbrellas just in case and your sunglasses as well for Tuesday. It looks like a lot of the rain activity will taper off even before sunset so that will help if you’re going to an outdoor event.

WV Power play at home Tuesday evening at 6:05 p.m. with showers fading fast – play ball!

Rain should taper off for evening events at the Gallia County Junior Fair but look for an afternoon and early evening shower

For those who noticed the temperatures being cooler, you can thank a cold front that came across the area late Sunday. That front was followed by a nice batch of cooler air from the Great Lakes region.

Daily climate report for Huntington for August 2, 2021

Daily climate report for Charleston for August 2, 2021

Our own Weather Stat Czar, meteorologist Joe Fitzwater, reports that this was the 6th coolest August 2nd on record for Charleston since 1950. This was the 8th coolest August 2nd for Huntington since 1961.

Looking ahead, we stay below the normal highs until the second half of the week and then a heat wave settles in with highs hitting 90 or warmer again by Sunday.

