Rain returns Sunday night and Monday, with more severe storms in the Deep South this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After Friday night’s rain, the next opportunity for showers or even a few rumbles of thunder will be on Sunday night as the edge of a much larger weather system is set to roll through the Deep South for yet another weekend of possible severe storms there.

Early outlook for severe storms in the Deep South on Sunday – SE Kentucky is in the “general thunderstorm” zone

The Stormtracker 13 Predictor indicates the first round of thunderstorms starts in Louisiana or Alabama and rolls east across the southern states early. There could be hail or tornadoes in places from Alabama into Georgia in the early round of storms.

Predictor model output early Sunday morning 4/19 with storms moving east from MS.

Daytime heating gets a chance to provide more fuel for more storms as upper air jetstream energy kicks in on top of more favorable ingredients for severe weather. A squall line or large system known as an MCS, (Mesoscale Convective System) will likely form again in the area of East Texas or Louisiana and roll across the Gulf Coast states with a good chance for damaging winds as well as tornadoes and large hail.

Predictor output Sunday evening 4/19 with storms moving across AL into GA, SC late

By late Sunday the final round of strong storms is projected to move across the southern states while some of the showers and regular thunderstorms lift into the southern part of Kentucky. By Monday morning we can see just some regular showers in the 13 News viewing area and these are set to move to the east by afternoon.

Predictor output Monday morning with leftover showers in our area with a final system moving across GA & SC

Anyone in any state can get our free weather app to add to their methods of receiving storm warnings for any weather event. Just follow this link to our weather app page on our news site. Be sure to enable location services and in the SafTNet alert section allow the app to alert you in your location and turn on all of the alert type choices.