Rain returns this weekend, thunder and gusty showers possible Saturday afternoon

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a soggy Thursday and a shower or two Friday morning, the weekend forecast also features showers and even the chance of some gusty thunderstorms.

As an area of low pressure approaches, weather models are showing a possible afternoon line of some gusty thunderstorms. Even though the area is NOT under a severe weather risk as of late Thursday, there could be some strong wind gusts with the initial round of showers or storms. The model output from Predictor below indicates that there could be some brief strong winds as there is a small pocket of energy available in the tri-state area in the afternoon.

Model output of available spin and buoyancy in the atmosphere Saturday afternoon

Lightning predictor shows that there could be some isolated lightning strikes in the region Saturday afternoon and early evening.

The showers should continue off to spread across the region to the east on Saturday and turn into plain showers.

The heavy rain is gone by Sunday but the “wrap-around” precipitation on the cool side of the low pressure system will keep our region damp with light showers under cool temperatures.

As the precipitation moves to the east and the air gets colder on Sunday night. We could see the system end up with some snow in the high mountains of West Virginia.

The early weather model output indicates that we could see up to two inches of rain or more including the rain Thursday through Sunday. Small stream and creeks could experience some high water as the ground is fairly wet.

