Rain showers take over late Thursday through Saturday night

(WOWK) – Halloween weekend has got us spooked with all of the rain showers we’re expecting. Thankfully it’s not high rain totals but the showers will be enough to spoil some candy grabber’s evening.

First off let’s talk about Thursday. It’s windy and warm with showers moving in. They’ll be with us off and on through the night as well. Nothing severe but some gusty fall showers.

Friday will be a day where we get some good showers very early in the morning and on your commute to work. Then we get a bit of a break as the frontal boundary lifts to the north. In the afternoon, the rain showers will continue to develop along the boundary and that could be critical for Friday Night Football! So take your umbrellas and ponchos just in case.

College Football Saturday is going to be damp. It’s not rain that’s very heavy. More like a few light showers with some mist and drizzle thrown in with a slight breeze. So, again, keep the ponchos handy. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Also, Saturday is the main trick or treat night so keep this in mind for the kids.

The heaviest rain falls Thursday night through late Friday morning. And there’s not a lot of rain with this system so we can keep those totals in check!