Rain/Snow mix possible with even colder system next week in store

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – A series of cold fronts has begun a march toward our area, eventually bringing rain and possibly a rain/snow mix with sub freezing temperatures shortly after that on Thursday.

Temps will start in the 40s, rise into the 50s then collapse quickly back through the 40s, but the air above us will be much colder, so we can see a late day change from rain to a wintry mix of rain and snow then just some snow showers mainly east of I-79 on Thursday evening.

Predictor model output Thursday Nov 7, 2019 6pm

The cold air will just barely catch the rain, meaning a quick change to a wintry mix in some areas (seen in blue above) but the precipitation will run away very quickly, concluding before midnight crossing into Friday. However the air temperature will drop sharply into the 20s by Friday morning so there could be a few icy patches involved on area roads.

Friday morning forecasted road surface temperatures for Nov 8, 2019

Things will dry out quickly but yet another big bubble of cold air will drop down from the northwest by next Tuesday and linger through much of the middle of the week. Highs will likely only be in the 30s with lows in the teens at that point.

Thursday model projections for Nov 14, 2019 – morning temps would be in the teens.

There could be some more significant snowfall for more of us from Tuesday into Wednesday according to some weather models. This could be the first inch of snow to be recorded in some areas. As of this writing (Nov 6, 2019) it does not appear we have a heavy snow, but only an inch or two can make things very slick and hard to drive in, so we will monitor and share more info as we get closer to this possible event.

Model output for Tuesday Nov 12, 2019 showing snow across WV and KY and a little in Ohio. Too early to project amounts. Shown for planning purposes and awareness only

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events