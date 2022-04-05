(WOWK) – Rain is the dominate feature this week but thankfully, it’s not too much! And the temperatures will swing once again but they shouldn’t be too bad. The storms on Wednesday … they might reach severe limits.

We’re dealing with a series of frontal boundaries that are draped across the region Tuesday through Wednesday and then a cold front will move through on Wednesday afternoon and evening which will trigger some stout storms.

The rain for Tuesday is just that, plain old rain. Nothing fancy about it while the temps are expected to be just at or above normal with is 65.

The morning on Wednesday will start off dry and then after that, the afternoon will have storms cranking up. That due to the fact that we’ll get to see some sunshine which will help destabilize the atmosphere. This means we have a chance at a few storms that could be severe, but surely strong with some gusty wind. Small to medium size hail cannot be ruled out.

It will be pretty toasty on Wednesday which will be nice!

Rain showers will total up with about 1 inch or so through Friday evening.