Rain totals for 72 hours stack up as rivers in region dealing with rising levels

CHARLESTON, WV – (WOWK) Flooding in low lying areas from a persistent and meandering weather system is the result of anywhere from more than two inches to as much as approximately five and a half inches of rain over the last three days.

24 hour rain estimates from 5:38 p.m. Wednesday May 20 to 5:28 p.m. Thursday May 21,2020

Flooding in Meigs County along the Shade River was causing headaches for the Chester, Ohio area.

Flood statistics as of 5 p.m. May 21, 2020

Flooding continues along the Scioto River in Pike and Scioto counties in Ohio.

Flood statistics as of 5 p.m. May 21, 2020

The National Weather Service offers us a list of 72 hour rainfall totals from May 19 – May 21, 2020. The following is their list including the location of the recording station, the amount, the time of the readings and the type of collection gauge used.

2.6 NW FRANKLIN FURNACE 5.56 IN 0430 PM 05/21 COOP PARKERSBURG AIRPORT 3.83 IN 0453 PM 05/21 ASOS 3.0 NE GRAYSON LAKE STATE PA 3.73 IN 0245 PM 05/21 HADS 2.2 E JUNCTION CITY 3.56 IN 0445 PM 05/21 HADS WILLIAMSTOWN 0.4 WNW 3.52 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COCORAHS 0.7 E WILLIAMSTOWN 3.36 IN 0400 PM 05/21 IFLOWS 1.4 W LOWELL 3.31 IN 0400 PM 05/21 IFLOWS STEWART 4.6 NNE 3.31 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COCORAHS GRANTSVILLE 3.07 IN 0230 PM 05/21 HADS 1.2 SE MARIETTA 3.04 IN 0345 PM 05/21 HADS RIPLEY 5.8 S 3.03 IN 0800 AM 05/21 COCORAHS 3.1 NE GLOUSTER 2.98 IN 0400 PM 05/21 HADS ATHENS 4.6 ESE 2.95 IN 0800 AM 05/21 COCORAHS DEAN 2.94 IN 0412 PM 05/21 RAWS HARRISVILLE 2.89 IN 0800 AM 05/21 COOP 2.7 SE BUFFALO 2.83 IN 1200 PM 05/21 IFLOWS 3.3 W PINCH 2.80 IN 1200 PM 05/21 IFLOWS CHARLESTON AIRPORT 2.80 IN 0454 PM 05/21 ASOS 1.4 NW PARKERSBURG 2.80 IN 0400 PM 05/21 COOP 11.0 NE CLENDENIN 2.76 IN 0300 PM 05/21 IFLOWS LOUISA 2.75 IN 0600 AM 05/21 COOP 1.6 E BURLINGTON 2.73 IN 0400 PM 05/21 HADS 4.7 NW JACKSON 2.73 IN 0645 AM 05/21 COOP DANVILLE 1.8 WSW 2.73 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COCORAHS EAST LYNN LAKE 2.72 IN 0630 AM 05/21 COOP GLENVILLE 2.72 IN 0430 PM 05/21 HADS 0.7 W ROSEVILLE 2.70 IN 0415 PM 05/21 HADS 0.6 NE CATLETTSBURG 2.70 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COOP ST. ALBANS 5.1 WSW 2.68 IN 0748 AM 05/21 COCORAHS LAKIN 2.67 IN 0416 PM 05/21 RAWS CHAUNCEY 1.6 SE 2.62 IN 0803 AM 05/21 COCORAHS HUNTINGTON AIRPORT 2.57 IN 0451 PM 05/21 ASOS 1.4 W SAINT MARYS 2.57 IN 0815 AM 05/21 COOP 6.9 E BRUIN 2.57 IN 0400 PM 05/21 HADS GLOUSTER 3.6 SW 2.55 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COCORAHS 3.8 E CLENDENIN 2.51 IN 0345 PM 05/21 COOP BEECH FORK 2.49 IN 0414 PM 05/21 RAWS 8.2 SW GASSAWAY 2.49 IN 0230 PM 05/21 HADS CHARLESTON 2.3 W 2.49 IN 0635 AM 05/21 COCORAHS ST. ALBANS 0.5 ESE 2.48 IN 0800 AM 05/21 COCORAHS 8.5 E CROWN CITY 2.44 IN 1200 PM 05/21 IFLOWS CAIRO 2.44 IN 0400 PM 05/21 IFLOWS 4.2 W FLAT TOP 2.43 IN 0400 PM 05/21 HADS R.D. BAILEY LAKE 2.40 IN 0730 AM 05/21 COOP WEST LOGAN 2.39 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COOP CHARLESTON 2.6 W 2.39 IN 0715 AM 05/21 COCORAHS 8.7 W GASSAWAY 2.36 IN 1200 PM 05/21 IFLOWS VINTON FURNACE 2.36 IN 0407 PM 05/21 RAWS ZALESKI 2.35 IN 0351 PM 05/21 RAWS BEE MOUNTAIN 2.32 IN 0417 PM 05/21 RAWS ATHENS 1.3 N 2.32 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COCORAHS 1.8 NW ELIZABETH 2.28 IN 0400 PM 05/21 IFLOWS HUNTINGTON 2.9 E 2.25 IN 0555 AM 05/21 COCORAHS 8.5 S CAIRO 2.24 IN 0400 PM 05/21 IFLOWS WELCH 2.23 IN 0445 PM 05/21 COOP AUBURN 4.0 E 2.18 IN 0754 AM 05/21 COCORAHS ELEANOR 0.2 SSW 2.18 IN 0800 AM 05/21 COCORAHS 8.3 S ARNOLDSBURG 2.16 IN 0400 PM 05/21 IFLOWS 3.9 NW WENONAH 2.16 IN 0900 AM 05/21 IFLOWS ALBANY 4.5 WNW 2.11 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COCORAHS NORA 4 SSE 2.08 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COOP ALBANY 0.6 NW 2.08 IN 0818 AM 05/21 COCORAHS HUNTINGTON 1.7 ESE 2.08 IN 0800 AM 05/21 COCORAHS 0.7 SE BUCKHANNON 2.07 IN 0415 PM 05/21 HADS GLENVILLE 5.9 W 2.06 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COCORAHS LOUISA 1 S 2.04 IN 0450 PM 05/21 KYMN2 4.4 N ELLENBORO 2.04 IN 0400 PM 05/21 IFLOWS ALBANY 4.1 NW 2.03 IN 0700 AM 05/21 COCORAHS