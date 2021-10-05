Rain won’t cool things off over the next week

(WOWK) — Even though more rain is expected between Tuesday and Saturday evening, the high temperatures will be running a few to several degrees above normal for the coming week.

The average high for next week is 72 degrees so by early next week we will be looking at highs 10 degrees above normal.

So far the region is not expecting enough rain to cause flooding issues, but it has been dry of late in many areas so even an inch and a half of rain between now and late Saturday should be something the ground can handle.

Model guidance for rainfall between Tuesday and Sunday

By next week the pattern changes and Sunday through Tuesday feature high pressure and summerlike temperatures.

Model guidance for high temperatures Monday afternoon

