(WOWK) – We’ve seen a warm and mostly dry week so far but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will be moving in overnight tonight.

The next rain system will start to pass through the region around 10 PM tonight. Use the slideshow below to see when the rain will pass through your neighborhood.

The heaviest rain will fall over southern parts of the Mountain State. We could even see some snow flurries get mixed in over the higher elevations, but no accumulating snow is expected. Overall rain totals will be less than a tenth of an inch north of I-64, a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch along the I-64 corridor, and up to half an inch to the south.

The good news is that this rain will fall over the brush fire we are seeing in the southern parts of WV, and all of the rain will clear up by 3pm.

