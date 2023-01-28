(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend.

Predictor Snapshot Sunday 9:00 AM

Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy rain showers to move into the region. Chances for heavy rain will continue through the end of the morning hours, and we will see lighter showers return for the afternoon. Showers will clear up first in southeastern Ohio, and will persist the longest in southern West Virginia. There will be gustier conditions tomorrow especially close to the stronger rain cells.

Predictor Rain Totals Through Sunday 8:30 PM

The rain showers will not be heavy enough for any major flood risks, but with up to a half inch expected we will see a good amount of rain move into the tristate area. The heaviest rain will fall right around sunrise, and showers will clear up as we move into the afternoon. Southern parts of the Mountain State will continue to see chances for light rain showers into Monday morning.

