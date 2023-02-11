(WOWK) – It was a dry Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will move in on Super Bowl Sunday.

Rain Chances will move in early tomorrow morning. The heaviest rain will fall for the later parts of the morning hours, and early afternoon. The storms will stay to the south of I-64, with Charleston and Huntington see low chances for lighter showers for the morning and afternoon. There will be the potential for moderate to heavy rainstorms in eastern Kentucky, and southern West Virginia. Storms will begin to clear out by the evening hours. This will mostly fall as rain. There will be some mixing for the early morning hours, and evening, but this mixing will mostly be in the higher terrain.

Predictor Rain Totals into Monday Morning

There will be the potential for a good amount of rain to move through. Eastern Kentucky near Pikeville and Williamson could see close to an inch of rain. Logan could see more the a half inch of rain. The heaviest rain will stay outside of our viewing area. There could be some snow flurries and mixing over the higher terrain, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download our Storm Tracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the storms by clicking the link below!