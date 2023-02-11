(WOWK) – It was a dry Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that big changes will move in on Super Bowl Sunday.
There will be the potential for a good amount of rain to move through. Eastern Kentucky near Pikeville and Williamson could see close to an inch of rain. Logan could see more the a half inch of rain. The heaviest rain will stay outside of our viewing area. There could be some snow flurries and mixing over the higher terrain, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.
