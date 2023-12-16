(WOWK) – We saw phenomenal weather for the start of the weekend, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict big changes moving for the end of the weekend.

Several rain showers will pass through the region tomorrow. Use to the slideshow below to see when the rain moves through your neighborhood.

No severe weather threat is expected for tomorrow or Monday. Everyone will see rain at some point Sunday with most rain totals expected to be around half an inch. No threat for widespread flooding. The mountains will see the most rain from this system. With all the rain temperatures will cool down for the start of next week.

The rain will start to transition into snow late in the day Monday. There will be chances for some snow showers overnight, but no accumulating snow is expected in the low lands. Still watch for slick spots on the roads Monday night and Tuesday morning.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the snow by clicking the link below!