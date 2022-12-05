(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict a warm and rainy week ahead for the WOWK-TV viewing area. Warm southerly winds will push in plenty of moisture and nearby fronts will fuel chances for several rain showers through the work week.

Predictor snapshot Wednesday 2:50 AM

Several near miss fronts will pass by our area through the next few days. Models show West Viginia and eastern Kentucky staying of the warm and wet side of the front which will lead to several rain showers in our area. Southeastern Ohio will see less rain this time around slightly cooler temperatures.

Rain totals for WOWK-TV viewing area up to 6pm Thursday

Daily rain totals for Tuesday, and Thursday will be on the lower end with only a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch for both days. The two days with the heaviest rain will be Wednesday and Friday. Overall rain totals into Thursday will be between a quarter of an inch to half an inch near the Ohio River Valley with three quarters of an inch to an inch in southern West Virginia, and eastern Kentucky. Winds will be breezier than normal but not super gusty.

