(WOWK) – Rain showers will start to move in tonight, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that rainy conditions are going to stick around for the next few days.

Predictor snapshot Thursday 9PM

Predictor snapshot Friday 3AM

Predictor snapshot Friday 12PM

Predictor snapshot Friday 4PM

Predictor snapshot Saturday 4AM

Predictor snapshot Sunday 12:35AM

Predictor snapshot Sunday 5AM

Predictor snapshot Sunday 11AM

Predictor snapshot Sunday 3:20PM

Predictor snapshot Sunday 6PM

Mostly light showers will move in tonight into Friday. We will see a bit of a break in the rain for the late morning hours tomorrow. Chances for scattered thunderstorms will build back up Friday afternoon. These storms will not be severe, but we will see some gusty conditions inside the stronger storms. Chances for storms will clear up overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly dry, but there will be low chances for spotty sprinkles. Early Sunday morning the next system will arrive bringing rain chances pretty much all-day Sunday. The heaviest rain of Sunday will fall during the afternoon hours.

Projected rain totals Thursday night through Sunday afternoon

We will see quite a bit of rain across the region over the next few days. Friday afternoon and Sunday will see the heaviest rain. Most totals will be close to two inches with more possible north of I 64 in the Mountain State.

Temperature Trend for Weekend

Tonight and Friday’s rain will be caused by a warm front which will leave us with slightly below average temperatures for Tomorrow and Saturday. A cold front will move through on Sunday which will drop highs back into the 50s to start next week.

Hold on to your umbrellas as the forecast shows more chances for lighter showers through next week.

