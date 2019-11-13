Record cold temperatures hit area Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Record morning lows were broken or tied at many of the major airport climate recording stations in West Virginia this morning, Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Stations in Huntington, Charleston, Parkersburg, Beckley and Clarksburg broke records for cold morning temperatures, some dating back to 1911. Elkins, West Virginia tied their old record of 10 degrees in the morning.

Temperatures on Thursday morning will be cold, in the 20s, but not likely at record levels according to the StormTracker 13 meteorologists.

Record morning lows November 13, 2019
