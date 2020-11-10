Record or near-record heat once again Tuesday before changes take place

After record highs Sunday, Monday brought at least one tie and Tuesday brings another chance for record highs across the region.

Huntington tied the old record of 79 degrees set on November 9, 1975.

High temperatures set on Monday November 9, 2020

The November 9 record high for Charleston remains at 84 degrees for this date in 1931 after the high hit 79 Monday.

As for Tuesday, November 10, the record is 80 degrees for both Charleston and Huntington. The forecast calls for temperatures near that mark but a few more clouds at the end of the day may preclude the mercury from rising that high on the thermometer. Models go just a degree shy of 80 but our forecast leans on some other factors we feel can bring the high up just a bit more.

Predictor model output for high temperatures on Tuesday November 10, 2020

The near record heat is being driven by the sinking motion of air under high pressure which warms and dries the air. Also we have had southerly winds transporting heat into the region as well as dry soil. The dry ground warms up quick, radiating heat, also warming the air. On Tuesday, the wind will be coming down the mountain slopes from the southeast which is also a sinking motion of air, thus drying and warming it, adding to the overall high temperature.

Temperature trends Tuesday-Friday November 10-13

The temperature is slated to drop a few degrees on Wednesday thanks to rain in the area. We will still be above the normal high of 60 degrees. As things dry out for Thursday, seasonal temperatures develop with highs sticking in the low 60s until the weekend.

