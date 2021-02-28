Rising stormwater threatens power outages again for Chesapeake residents

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WOWK) — On the outskirts of Chesapeake, Ohio some residents are worried about flooding and losing power as it continues to rain.

Residents along Township Road just got their power lines fixed Monday from the ice storms.

Now with the heavy rainfall, there is the threat of losing power once again.

The people who live there went without power for seven days and they have downed trees everywhere.

Instead of the ice bringing the trees down, this time it’s flooding.

The road up the hill became impassable for some residents because of the torrent of water coming down Sunday evening.

Surrounding neighbors say Appalachian Power was supposed to cut a lot of trees down this summer but that didn’t happen.

A family says the new culvert by their driveway helps deter the water, but it’s rare to see the water get this high.

They told 13 News they had wanted to go into town for groceries but instead would be spending the night inside and praying their power stays on.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news