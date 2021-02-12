Risk for freezing rain, snow and ice Monday into Tuesday

(WOWK) — A new storm system is projected to move into the region on Monday and linger into Tuesday and it could pack another punch in the form of ice for many.

Winter storm watches in blue already posted for areas including the Scioto River Valley region for Monday and Tuesday

There are already winter storm watches posted for the Scioto River Valley region for Monday and Tuesday mainly for snow. While the initial watches and warnings map doesn’t show the rest of the 13 News viewing area in any alerts, it is possible that those could be posted over the weekend based on the chances for freezing rain and ice.

The storm is anticipated to move up from the southwest into the region and once again there appears to be a warm wedge of air coming in above cold air to create freezing rain for many in the region.

Model projection of precipitation late Monday 2/15

One twist this time is that the cold air near the surface could be deep enough to create sleet as the raindrops re-freeze before hitting the surface. Sleet is not as damaging compared to freezing rain because it bounces off of surfaces and accumulates on the ground like snow.

Below are some early “model ideas” based on the GFS model for sleet, freezing rain and snow. Please DO expect these models to shift some and the amounts will more than likely shift as well. it is important to stay current on the latest information as this is not the final call.

The main idea in showing these maps is to give you a sense that conditions will be particularly slick Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Ballpark projection of sleet for the region Monday night into Tuesday morning based on GFS model Friday night (2/12)

Ballpark projection of freezing rain for the region Monday night into Tuesday morning based on GFS model Friday night (2/12)

Ballpark projection of snow for the region Monday night into Tuesday morning based on GFS model Friday night (2/12)

Should the entire amount of projected freezing rain be seen, then the region would face very similar conditions to the storm we just experienced on Thursday morning. This storm appears to throw the snow more to the west along the Ohio River and points west in Ohio and Kentucky. Sleet could cut the snow and freezing rain amounts. See the attached video for an explanation.



The “final answer” is not known but there is enough information to say that people in our region should be ready for any of the forms of winter precipitation especially late Monday into Tuesday morning and also prepare for the different effects we can see from rain to snow to ice.



An updated summary from Thursday’s story posted in the weather section of wowktv.com:

Key takeaways:

Roads could be a bit icy in the southern and eastern mountains Saturday in some areas before changing to rain and then as the air cools Saturday night we could see more icy patches at times with light precip also around on Sunday.

In the lowlands and bigger cities in the region late Saturday night and Sunday we could see some patchy freezing drizzle but not everywhere and not all night.

Monday can bring the region anything from wet snow to icy conditions to sleet.

Tuesday should start as snow that tapers off fairly quickly west to east.

On or around Thursday February, 18, there could be heavy rain and it’s possible that streams and creeks could run high if this happens.

Things to keep in mind when looking at the models on the Internet and social media

Amounts that seem high compared to other forecasts you have heard may not be the most likely number and may intentionally be posted as click bait.

Storms that are showing up on models for 5-7 days from now are likely in the Pacific where they can become errors in the modeling process.

Recent models that showed single digits for lows after 5-7 days never materialized twice so far this winter. There are biases in models so far that want to shove much colder air into the region from the north than is really happening.

It’s best to lean on models inside 48 hours of an event for specifics and even those details can change. There’s plenty of time to prepare because winter storms are the kind that take a few days to arrive, instead of a pop up storm in the warm season.

