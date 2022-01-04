Road crews are ready for this week’s expected winter weather

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – With a wintry storm system on the way for the Tri-State, road crews are already on stand-by and preparing for Mother Nature’s wrath.

Matt Bruning, with the Ohio Department of Transportation, says a variety of solutions for the road are utilized for different types of inclement weather.

“The salt brine is a very simple mixture. It’s literally rock salt which is what you see behind me. It’s about 23 percent rock salt to 77 percent water. We actually have a brine maker that mixes that material together and dilutes that and that kind of jumpstarts the process. When we’re dropping straight rock salt out of the back of the truck, what you’re really waiting for that to do is activate and start dissolving on the pavement,” he remarks.

The rock salt and salt brine solutions are very effective down to about 20 degrees. For even colder conditions, other materials are used, such as beet heat, a beet juice derivative, calcium chloride, and magnesium chloride.