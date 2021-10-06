Rod Run & Doo Wop Forecast

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – We’re ready for a great weekend full of muscle cars, trucks and so much more! The weather is going to be tricky, especially for Friday.

Thursday will have some showers in the morning and a few of those last up to the midday. The good news is that the rain showers wrap up for the afternoon and evening. That means the concert will go off without a hitch for the evening!

Friday will have some more showers and maybe a few claps of thunder in the afternoon. It’s not a total washout but the showers will be a little more stout for the evening. Hopefully we can get the concert squeezed in for the evening.

Saturday is going to be in much better shape. Most of the showers will be east of the Charleston area and in the mountains of West Virginia. There still is a chance for a stray shower but the chance is very low. The concert and the fireworks Saturday night should be in great shape!