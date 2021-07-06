Scattered storms return in greater numbers as the week rolls on

(WOWK) — The hot temperatures have been the main story coming back from the 4th of July weekend, but now the focus will shift to the chances for rain over the second part of the week.

Wednesday looks to be similar to Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 90s but we should see just a few more isolated showers or storms in the late part of the day.

Predictor model output for showers and storms Wednesday afternoon

A few more of these storm cells should be around on Wednesday night but not all night in all areas.

Predictor model output for showers and storms Wednesday afternoon

By Thursday, the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa swing across parts of North Carolina and Virginia at the same time a cold front is trying to make it into the WOWK-TV viewing area from the west.

Predictor model output for showers and storms Thursday afternoon

Isolated cells will likely fire across the area with a line of storms farther west by evening.

Predictor model output for showers and storms Thursday at 5 p.m.

The resulting wind pattern by late Thursday should slow the progress of the front but complex wind interactions should leave more rain over the mountains and also to the west of the Ohio River with a drier slot between thanks to the expected southeast breeze.

Predictor model output for showers and storms Thursday night

That’s a downslope wind west of the high peaks which is a drying influence on the air coming down the mountain slopes. Currently there should be a maximum amount of rain east and west with a smaller amount of rain in the middle part of the region.

Predictor rainfall estimates

Elsa’s remnants move away fairly fast into the Atlantic on Thursday night-Friday morning. The slow moving front leaves showers here early Friday but look for things to dry out west to east by mid afternoon Friday.

Predictor model output for showers and storms Friday afternoon

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to drop off in intensity rapidly late Wednesday and will likely be a Tropical Depression some time early Thursday.

Elsa’s potential path as of 7pm Tuesday 7-6-2021 from the National Hurricane Center

