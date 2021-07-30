Scioto County experiences damage following heavy rainfall

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO — Heavy rains overnight caused widespread flash flooding and other hazards throughout Scioto County.

Mud slid across roads, neighbors describe flooded yards and even roadways caved in on themselves.

“All of a sudden it just, like it opened up the sky…I looked out, my whole front yard, backyard, the road in front of me, my daughter lives beside me—hers was flooded—and I mean, it just looked like a lake,” says Fonda Poplin, resident of Franklin Furnace.

Fonda’s experience of the torrential rains supports the county’s report of the night’s weather:

“The assessment this morning: it looks like Green Township had the worst of the storm. They had some high water. In fact, I was talking to some of the firefighters here this morning at the station and Chief Moore and they said actually water was running into the station. And one of the firefighters told me it kind of looked like Lake Erie out in front of the fire station,” says Larry Mullins, director of the Scioto County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

While the water from last night has since run off, it has left some destruction in it’s wake—like a gaping hole in one road by the Green Township Volunteer Fire Department where it caved in.

“The water underneath it really undermined it, and so it finally caved in—which is kind of a hindrance to the fire department here at Green Township because they have very heavy trucks that have to go up that road,” Mullins says.

Not only were the roads affected by the rain, but throughout the county there were power outages, urban flooding in Portsmouth and New Boston, and in an underpass resulting in a closure for a brief time.

“It was over my feet, the water was. It hit that hard, that quick, that the ground couldn’t hold it,” Poplin says.

At the height of the storm, Scioto County EMA reports the winds reached gusts of 30 miles per hour and dropped 2-5 inches of rain in varying parts of the county.

However, clean up got underway quickly, and many residents are left feeling glad not much permanent damage was done.

Emergency management officials urge residents to use caution even as waters have receded, as some roads may be unstable as a result.

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news