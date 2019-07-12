Second tornado confirmed in Charleston area on June 24th

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A second tornado has officially been declared in the storm data report from the storm that struck the Charleston area on the evening of June 24, 2019.

The National Weather service announced that new finding Friday. Quite often storm data reports are modified after meteorologists and researchers have had time to go over data and damage paths more thoroughly.

Below are the statistics from the official statement from NWS Charleston, WV:

Stormtracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar image showing tornado debris signature (TDS) path from the storm on June 24, 2019.

“The second tornado formed just north of Spring Hill Cemetery. The tornado traveled NNW towards the eastern portion of Twilight Drive and tore down several trees on the highest elevation peak. The tornado then traveled down the northern side of the hill, crossed Twilight Drive and moved across an open field. A batch of healthy trees were blown down in a circular motion at the end of the field and this is where the tornado is estimated to have been at peak strength. The tornado then continued NNW where it blew a steeple off a church along Keystone Drive and then continued up the adjacent hill on the southern edge of KCRW (Yeager) Airport where the tornado dissipated.

Damage at Spring Hill Cemetery just days after the tornado, taken by Travis Castle

The storm was ranked an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale with maximum winds of 80 miles per hour. The widest spot in the damage path was 75 yards wide and the length of the damage was .83 miles. This storm occurred at 7:02 p.m. on June 24, 2019.

The first tornado was also ranked an EF-1 from the same parent storm and it moved from approximately Alum Creek into South Hills and lifted before crossing the Kanawha River at MacCorkle Avenue.