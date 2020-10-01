September weather statistic wrap-up and awaiting cooler trends to start October

CHARLESTON / HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – September was a little wetter than normal in Huntington but not by much while it was fairly drier than normal in Charleston according to preliminary statistics from the National Weather Service. Charleston ended up 1.32 inches below normal rainfall while Huntington was .36 inches above normal rainfall.

September 2020 precipitation statistics

In terms of temperature, the vast number of afternoon high temperatures reached the 70s and 80s but there were a few tastes of cooler than normal temperatures.

Number of daytime highs spent in a particular temperature category.

The current Drought Monitor does not show the area in any regions of categorized distress as far as soil and growing conditions go. A new report is anticipated as early as Thursday, but the nearest area listed as abnormally dry is near Chillicothe, Ohio.

Drought monitor as of September 30, 2020

Heading into October, the average temperatures do slide into cooler territory thanks to the change of seasons, providing a break from the heat for cooler weather fans.

Monthly average temperatures for the area in October

October is not traditionally a month associated with thinking about rainy conditions but 2019 was a particularly wet year with several inches of rain above the normal amounts.

Average precipitation for October locally and 2019 totals

October can be a month of extreme temperatures though as strong cold fronts can pass through and large areas of high pressure can build up as well. The hottest days on record locally span more than a century but the record high temperatures themselves range in the mid 90s while the record lows center on one particular day in the 1960s with lows in the teens.

Record highs and lows in the region for October

The month of October in 2020 starts with highs dropping several degrees by Friday only reaching 60 then leveling back off toward the end of the 7 day forecast and the rain that is possible is only projected to be light in the hundreths of an inch category.

Thursday is October 1, 2020 and temps slide then rebound over the first few days of the month

Get the forecast any time with the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free right here!

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.