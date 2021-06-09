Several flood advisories and warnings Wednesday due to heavy rain and more rain to come

UPDATE: U.S. Route 60 has been closed in a part of Carter County due to flash flooding according to KYTC Distric 9.
(WOWK) — Several advisories and warnings have been issued across the day and in different areas of the WOWK-TV viewing area thanks to heavy rain on the order of 2 to 3 inches on Wednesday.
The latest flash flood warning is for southern Lawrence County in Ohio and small portions of southern Gallia and northern Cabell County. A downpour caused a radar estimated 3.3 inches of rain in 3 hours near the Getaway, Ohio area. The area is small where these heavy rains have fallen but there are many steep hillsides and narrow valleys so water over the road would be highly likely in low lying areas.
Flood Advisories were placed in effect for parts of Elliott and Johnson Counties in Kentucky until 8 p.m. Wednesday thanks to more than 2 inches of rain late in the day.
Luckily, the coverage of rain is diminishing as the evening goes on as seen on the regional radar map.
Meanwhile more rain is likely in the area on Thursday and Friday meaning there could be more localized flooding issues.
A reminder that whether or not there is a flood advisory or warning in your area, if you see water over the road, do not try to drive into that area.
