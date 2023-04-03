(WOWK) Last Friday tornadoes and high winds blasted through Arkansas and Illinois causing massive damage.

Deadly storms, tornadoes cause devastation in the South and Midwest: ‘Feels like a warzone’

Unfortunately, more severe weather is expected to move in tomorrow for these states.

Storm Prediction Center Tuesday Severe Weather Outlook

Tuesday’s severe weather outlook looks eerily similar to last Friday’s as we could see more deadly storms move while towns are still recovering.

Tuesday’s Tornado Risk

Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri will see the highest risk for tornadoes on Tuesday. It will be another severe weather day for the Midwest and we can only hope that this round of storms will be less devastating than last Friday.

This line of storms looks to weaken for Wednesday, but we will still see several thunderstorms as it moves into our area for the middle of the week.

