Severe storm slams Kanawha County Tuesday evening, knocks out power to thousands

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A severe thunderstorm formed rapidly, dumped large volumes of rain and also caused tree and power line damage from severe winds all within less than an hour Tuesday evening.

A look back at the severe thunderstorm that hit the Charleston area Tuesday night 7/7/2020

The storm cell formed on the outflowing wind of a previous storm over parts of Boone County and as it traveled north the forming storm struck an incoming flow of wind from the north which also came from previous storms in Ohio. The two converging flows of wind caused the storm clouds to rise to exceptionally high levels and when the rain came down, it dragged severe and damaging winds down to the ground along with it.

Damaging wind shear rate shown in red on this loop from VIPIR REAL TIME RADAR

There are reports of wind damage and hail in parts of the east end and South Hills as well as in South Charleston from various sources. More damage reports are possible through the evening as neighbors get a chance to assess what happened. Appalachian Power says more than 6,000 customers were without power as a result of the storms. Their current outage map can be found here:

APCO power outage map as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

In terms of rainfall, most of the rain occurred within 30 minutes in very small area. Here are the rainfall estimates for this storm.

Rainfall estimates from the severe thunderstorm cell over a small area

And here’s a look at how that tropical downpour looked outside our studios between the downpours and the wind:

The StormTracker 13 forecast calls for the storms to subside and fade away once again overnight but with more heat and humidity in store you can also watch for a few more storms like this in the coming days.