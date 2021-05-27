Severe storm threat on the increase for Friday and a cool weekend too

(WOWK) – The heat combined with a cold front will bring us a chance of strong to severe storms and an end to the extremely warm temperatures this weekend.

Spotty showers are possible during the first half of the day with a very humid and steamy air mass in place. If we get some decent breaks in the clouds, that will lead to a better chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. While the main threat is gusty winds, small hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

As we get deeper into the afternoon and evening thunderstorms really start to crank up. The storms will be strongest between 5pm and 9pm moving from west to east across the region.

After the main severe storm threat passes, the cooler air will settle in and sort of put a damper on the holiday weekend. Clouds will hang tough on Saturday with a light mist or drizzle hanging around all day and into the evening and highs will only be in the low 60s. Sunday will produce mostly cloudy skies and while it’s warmer than Saturday, we won’t make it beyond the upper 60s.

By Monday, we’ll be in the upper 70s and have a wonderful Memorial Day. So if you’re looking for a cookout to go off without any issues, Monday is your day!

Rain totals will be easy to absorb in the ground because we are very dry right now. So long term flooding won’t be an issue. But we cannot rule out the possibility of some local flooding if you get one heck of a storm sitting on one location for a bit.