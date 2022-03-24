HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Southern Ohio was the first to get hit with severe weather. Wednesday afternoon in Scioto County clouds started to roll into the area.

To the east in Proctorville, Ohio, there were torrential downpours and high winds ripping through the area.

In the Mountain State, storms would “hit and run” various towns like Huntington, West Virginia with several bursts of rain and wind. Drivers on the 5th and 3rd Avenues experienced some rapid street flooding on the side of the roads as the storms raced through multiple times.

Moving to Mason County, Jerry’s Run Road was also hit with strong winds and rainfall. High water surrounded several trees and covered the roadway, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Some tree limbs did come down across the road which crews dealt with quickly.

The wind and rain also damaged property in residential areas. Included in the aftermath were damaged trampolines and playground equipment.

Hail also hit several spots in West Virginia, hitting vehicles and damaging roofs. In many areas, the hail was the size of a quarter.

However, this weather wasn’t all bad. Once the downpours ended on the West Virginia Turnpike in Cheylan a beautiful rainbow came into view.