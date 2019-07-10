Severe storms likely Thursday (July 11) with strong winds, frequent lightning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Severe storms are likely to move across the WOWK viewing area on Thursday with the chance of damaging wind gusts as the top risk according to the StormTracker meteorologists.

Storm risks for Thursday July 11, 2019

Morning showers or thunderstorms could be seen in the region but these are not expected to be severe. A mid-day break from storms is expected and this is when the heat energy will build to kick off stronger storms later in the day.

The late day storms are expected to form in a broken line and move across the region west to east so there will be some places that don’t see much rain. The storms will be moving ahead of a cold front that won’t reach the area until later in the evening.

Predictor model output for Thursday afternoon as storms form and move west to east

Winds could gust above 58 miles per hour which is the lower limit for severe storms based on wind. Other wind gusts could be below those limits and still cause some minor damage to tree limbs. People should tie down loose yard items earlier in the day if they are worried about them blowing away.

The Storm Prediction Center of the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma has the region from I-64 to the north in a Slight Risk for severe storms while the rest of the area to the south is in a Marginal Risk. Wind is the top risk while there is also a chance in a few places for large hail and the chance of tornadoes is small but it greater than zero.

SPC Severe Storm Outlook for Thursday July 11, 2019

Frequent lightning will also be expected with these storms.

Areas where lightning is likely around 5 p.m. Thursday July 11, 2019 based on Predictor model output

