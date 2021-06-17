Severe storms possible late Friday

(WOWK) — Severe storms are possible in what is expected to be several rounds of storms that move into the region on Friday and Saturday. See the latest projections from Predictor below in the slideshow.

Predictor model output Friday afternoon

Predictor model output Friday evening 7pm

Predictor model output Friday 8:25pm

Predictor model output Friday night late

Predictor model output early Saturday

Predictor model output Saturday mid day

Current models show a weakening line of storms crossing southeast Ohio and fading as those storms approach I-64 by mid afternoon. A second and stronger line of storms is anticipated to drop in from the north in the late afternoon and evening and die down once the storms move south of Charleston-Huntington. Subsequent rounds of storms will bring some gusty storms across the area on Saturday.

There are several different risk factors at play from potential damaging winds to hail, frequent lightning and the chance for flash flooding due to the repetitive rounds of rain. See the risks in the slideshow below.

Severe storm outlook for Friday

Potential damaging wind outlook for Friday

Hail outlook for Friday

Tornado outlook for Friday

As for whether or not any of the projected squall lines could be termed a derecho, chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins shared thoughts on that on Thursday in the following post:

Now is a great time to get the StormTracker 13 weather app. Go into “Weather Alerts,” enable all alert types and in your phone enable the app to use your location and allow notifications. You’ll receive NWS alerts instantly and more value added alerts so you know what to look out for in your area or any other area you set to be monitored. The app is free and you can get it right here.