Severe storms possible late Thursday – early Friday

(WOWK) — Strong winds and possible severe storms are in the forecast for the WOWK viewing area late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Storm Prediction Center storm risk outlook for Thursday night/Friday morning

Strong wind gusts from thunderstorms are the primary risk while there is also a risk for some hail and even a tornado possibly spinning up within a projected line of storms.

Severe storm risks for Thursday night – Friday morning

The risk of tornadoes is low but it is not zero. The kind of tornadoes that are possible would likely be what are called “spin ups,” which are small, short-lived tornadoes found within squall lines.

Tornado risk outline for Thursday night/Friday morning from SPC

The risk of having a damaging wind (57 mph or more) reported in the region runs fairly low across West Virginia but is a little higher in eastern Kentucky. The 10 percent risk category means there is a 10 percent chance of damaging wind report within 25 miles of any given point in the yellow shaded zone below.

Damaging wind risk outline for Thursday night/Friday morning from SPC

The wind will be strong even without the storms showing up. The atmospheric pressure gradient caused by the low pressure center passing west of us will drive strong wind gusts across Thursday night and lingering into Friday.

Projected wind gusts – Predictor model output for late night Thursday

The prime area for long-track tornadoes appears to be in places across the Deep South like Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. The models indicate the more favorable areas for rotating updrafts will be seen in those areas.

Model output of favorable areas for storms to form rotating updrafts

In terms of rainfall, the heaviest rain is forecast to fall over the western parts of the viewing area. Localized flooding is possible if we have multiple rounds of rain fall over the same spot in a short amount of time.

Rainfall forecast for the time frame Wed night through Saturday night from NOAA WPC

