Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday-Early Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Strong to severe storms are possible in a few rounds of active weather during Tuesday and Wednesday.

The StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are calling for a round of morning storms mainly in the northern part of the viewing area and areas mainly east of the Ohio River. This should produce some heavy downpours but is not expected to create severe gusts.

The temperature will bounce back up into the mid and upper 70s and there could be a few randomly placed individual storm cells that could reach severe limits but those should not cover much territory.

Predictor model output showing possible Tuesday afternoon individual storms

The forecast calls for another line of storms to move in after midnight and roll through the region north to south even as the sun comes up. This appears to be a squall line of some sorts with the potential for damaging winds. Severe winds are defined as 58 mph or stronger. There could be a few spots with power outages as a result.

Predictor model output showing possible Wednesday morning lines of strong to severe storms – moving SE

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed the entire region in a slight risk for severe storms which is category 2 out of 5 on the scale of severe storm risk. Remember, these maps are for 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Wednesday and are updated frequently.

SPC Severe Storm Risk Tuesday into Wednesday Morning at 8 a.m.

Severe Storm Risk Categories from NWS

Because so many people are off work and school and not up early, we remind people to have multiple ways to get storm watches and warnings including leaving your phone volume up before bed so Government Wireless Emergency Alerts can signal you. Also get the Stormtracker 13 weather app for free here and enable location services for the app and enable all the storm alerts in the SafTNet Alert portion of the app and be sure to select your location. Finally if you can, get a NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio. Program in your county code and it sits quietly until a warning is issued and it will wake you up during the night.