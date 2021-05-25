Severe storms possible on Wednesday

(WOWK) — After several days with no rain and a recent heat wave, showers and storms are set to come back to the region on Wednesday and some of the storms could be severe.
A cold front is expected to move through and even though the temperatures won’t drop that much, the front combined with heat and humidity should be enough to kick off some strong, possibly severe storms.
The timing of storms appears to center on the late afternoon and early evening before the storms move away and fade. The location of the heavier storms appears to focus on areas from Huntington to the west.
The main risk from the storms will be the potential for gusty winds. The risk for tornadoes appears to be north of The TV 13 viewing area.
More rain is anticipated on Friday and a little will be left over on Saturday.
The rain will cool the temperatures significantly.
