Severe storms possible on Wednesday

(WOWK) — After several days with no rain and a recent heat wave, showers and storms are set to come back to the region on Wednesday and some of the storms could be severe.

Severe storm risk outlook from SPC for Wednesday

A cold front is expected to move through and even though the temperatures won’t drop that much, the front combined with heat and humidity should be enough to kick off some strong, possibly severe storms.

Predictor model output for Wednesday afternoon

The timing of storms appears to center on the late afternoon and early evening before the storms move away and fade. The location of the heavier storms appears to focus on areas from Huntington to the west.

Predictor model output for Wednesday evening

The main risk from the storms will be the potential for gusty winds. The risk for tornadoes appears to be north of The TV 13 viewing area.

Chance of damaging wind within 25 miles of any given point in the brown area = 5%

Storm risk evaluation for Wednesday – wind is the top risk with storms

More rain is anticipated on Friday and a little will be left over on Saturday.

Predictor weather model output for rain by Friday night

The rain will cool the temperatures significantly.

