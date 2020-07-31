Severe storms possible Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We saw a nice break from the wild weather Friday, but thunderstorms are possible Saturday, some of which could be strong to severe.

Here are the main points to Saturday’s weather

MUCH of the day is dry, especially the farther east you are

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up by the afternoon

Damaging winds, hail, brief heavy rainfall and yes – even a small tornado – is possible

NOT a widespread severe weather event

We could have a few light showers around the region Saturday morning, but a frontal boundary that crossed the tri-state Thursday will lift back up to the north Saturday as a warm front.

With that warm front lifting to the north, we will be in an unstable environment for thunderstorms – a lot of instability due to an abundance of heat and humidity.

This will allow those storms to fire up easily. I want to emphasize that there is going to be a good bit of dry time Saturday, so don’t expect an all-day rain/storm type of day.

Instead, we’ll see thunderstorms begin to fire up in the afternoon, and those storms could pose a damaging wind, hail, and a small tornado risk.

The best chance for severe weather will be near the Ohio River, but anyone in the yellow is a decent risk for seeing a strong storm nearby.

The timing on these storms will be in the afternoon – beginning in the early afternoon along the Ohio River and heading east by the middle to late afternoon.

The storms will fire up through the afternoon, but by the evening hours, they are expected to move out of the region, and we’ll be left with just a couple of isolated showers Sunday – with no severe weather risk expected for that day.

One thing we’re missing from the next 7 days? 90s – those temperatures are not expecting to return for quite sometime!

