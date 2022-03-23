(WOWK) – Mother Nature is getting fired up early this year for severe weather. Strong storms this afternoon have a possibility of becoming severe.

The main trigger point is a cold front along with a piece of energy sliding up from the south this afternoon. That will help fire up the spotty severe storms through the afternoon and into the early evening.

Severe threats are all on the table today. High winds are the primary threat with a small tornado possible with some isolated cells in the area. Also, small hail is possible.

We are tracking the storms throughout the day!