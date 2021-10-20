Severe storms possible Thursday

(WOWK) — Thunderstorms are expected to move across the area on Thursday and there is a small chance that a few of the storms could reach severe limits. That’s why the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma placed the region in a “Marginal Risk” area which is the lowest category of risk for severe storms.

Dark green areas are Marginal Risk regions for the chance of severe storms

The main risk of seeing a severe storm report would be from strong winds.

Storm risks by severe weather type for Thursday

While a few wind gusts could top severe limits in small areas tied to storm cells, the broader wind gusts should be in the 20 – 30 mph range Thursday afternoon.

Predictor model wind gust guidance for Thursday

Storms should start in southern Ohio and will move across Kentucky and West Virginia through the day. See the timeline provided for timing and placement of storms based on Predictor model output.

Rainfall should be fairly light because the system won’t be in the region very long. Models kick out less than an inch of rain across the area on Thursday through Friday morning.

Predictor model output for rainfall through late Friday

Rain should end fairly quickly late Thursday and the wind should drop off a good bit. Look for a cooler day in the 60s on Friday. On balance it’s cooler until Monday when warmer air presses in along with a chance of some soaking rain once again.

Stay ahead of the storms, see VIPIR and get weather alerts any time on the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here any time.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.