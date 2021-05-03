Severe storms possible Tuesday

(WOWK) — Severe weather season has arrived in early May with a fast start across much of the nation and the WOWK-TV viewing area could see some gusty to severe storms Tuesday in a few different rounds.

Storm Outlook for Tuesday May 4 has much of the area in the Slight Risk area

The Storm Prediction Center shows a “slight” risk of severe storms over the area on Tuesday in the yellow shaded area in the image above. That’s the 2nd of 5 categories of risk.

Risk categories explained

Storms can be ongoing even fairly early in the day.

Predictor model output for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday May 4, 2021

Storms likely fire up and the strongest portions of those storms are projected to move into the region before mid-day.

Predictor model output for 11 a.m. Tuesday May 4, 2021

The models appear to show a dry and warm period during the afternoon followed by a late day round of strong to possibly severe storms in the area in the evening.

Predictor model output for 6:45 p.m. Tuesday May 4, 2021

The individual outlooks for wind, tornadoes and hail show the following:

The risk of damaging or severe winds is about a 10% chance of having a report within 25 miles of a given point in the yellow zone below

Risk map for severe wind chances Tuesday May 4, 2021

The risk of a tornado is about a 2% chance of having a report within 25 miles of a given point in the green zone below

Risk map for tornado chances Tuesday May 4, 2021

The risk of damaging hail is about a 5% chance of having a report within 25 miles of a given point in the brown zone below

Risk map for damaging hail chances Tuesday May 4, 2021

Our StormTracker 13 Hail Predictor does however suggest the presence of more hail, especially across areas south of I-64 in the early round of storms. This could include non-damaging hail which is why you see a higher chance of seeing hail in our product below.

Projected hail swaths for Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021

Even though the risks do skew low for severe storms, people should be prepared for any mode of severe weather including lightning and localized flooding.

Summary of risks for various modes of severe weather for Tuesday May 4, 2021

We have already seen flash flooding in some areas and that is a possibility in small areas once again on Tuesday.

Predictor model projected rainfall amounts through Wednesday 8pm

People in the region should always have at least 3 ways to get storm warnings including the StormTracker 13 weather app which you can download for free right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.