Severe storms possible Tuesday

(WOWK) — Severe weather season has arrived in early May with a fast start across much of the nation and the WOWK-TV viewing area could see some gusty to severe storms Tuesday in a few different rounds.
The Storm Prediction Center shows a “slight” risk of severe storms over the area on Tuesday in the yellow shaded area in the image above. That’s the 2nd of 5 categories of risk.
Storms can be ongoing even fairly early in the day.
Storms likely fire up and the strongest portions of those storms are projected to move into the region before mid-day.
The models appear to show a dry and warm period during the afternoon followed by a late day round of strong to possibly severe storms in the area in the evening.
The individual outlooks for wind, tornadoes and hail show the following:
- The risk of damaging or severe winds is about a 10% chance of having a report within 25 miles of a given point in the yellow zone below
- The risk of a tornado is about a 2% chance of having a report within 25 miles of a given point in the green zone below
- The risk of damaging hail is about a 5% chance of having a report within 25 miles of a given point in the brown zone below
Our StormTracker 13 Hail Predictor does however suggest the presence of more hail, especially across areas south of I-64 in the early round of storms. This could include non-damaging hail which is why you see a higher chance of seeing hail in our product below.
Even though the risks do skew low for severe storms, people should be prepared for any mode of severe weather including lightning and localized flooding.
We have already seen flash flooding in some areas and that is a possibility in small areas once again on Tuesday.
People in the region should always have at least 3 ways to get storm warnings
