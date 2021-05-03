Severe storms possible Tuesday

(WOWK) – We are looking at a few rounds of storms on Tuesday and some of those could be severe with hail and some gusty wind being the primary threats.

We have one round of storms that will pass through in the early hours of the morning between 3AM and 7AM. These could actually produce some hail with frequent lightning.

Another round of storms will move through during the late morning and midday. Evening storms will be possible as well.

Here’s a look at the VIPIR Hail Predictor and the darker colors indicate larger hail stones. This is what it would look like with the previous 3 hours worth of hail. So we’ll be tracking that early in the morning.

Here’s lightning predictor for the 10am and noon time frame. So it will be a little loud.

And rain totals, they are going to be up there for the first couple of days of the week. We will see some river rises and possibly some flash flooding.