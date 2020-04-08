Severe storms rock parts of the area with hail, more possible overnight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Large hail struck parts of Kanawha County in a severe thunderstorm and flash flooding has also hit the area thanks to multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms.

Hail reported in Scott Depot from Carla McGraw via Facebook

You can find county-by-county information here on our website for your local warnings or watches.

Also a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for at least half of the area from approximately I-64 to the south. The following is the discussion from the Storm Prediction Center:

Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are developing ahead of a southward-advancing cold front from northern KY/IN into far southern OH and western WV. Strong heating ahead of the boundary has allowed temperatures to climb into the mid 60s to mid 70s with lwo 60s dewpoints across the region... (These conditions)... will favor supercells capable of large hail. Furthermore, steepening low level lapse rates (temperatures cooling with height) could increase potential for damaging wind gusts. This convection (storms) will track east/southeast and may spread into western VA by late afternoon/early evening.

The area remains in favorable conditions for severe storms overnight. Many of us are in the Slight risk for severe storm category which is category 2 out of 5. The Enhanced risk is category 3 out of 5 and leans right into the eastern part of Kentucky. The map below includes the overnight hours.

Another line of storms may form late tonight around midnight as the cold front approaches and there may be a need for even more watches or warnings so stay with StormTracker 13 and track along with us on VIPIR Real Time Radar.