Severe storms strike area Thursday night with strong gusts, flash flooding, more possible Friday

UPDATE: 10:30 P.M. Thursday – Even more flash flood warnings are issued, this time for the areas including Ripley, Elizabeth and parts of Wood County as the rain rolls north. The warnings are good until 1:30 a.m.

UPDATE 9:51 P.M. Thursday – Flash flood warnings have been added now for parts of Jackson and Roane Counties. Roane county already saw flooding at day break from the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha which caused flooding on Spring Creek in town. Now new rains Thursday night could cause more flooding.

New flash flood warning for a large part of Jackson and all of Roane Counties in WV until 11:30 p.m. Thursday May 28, 2020

Street flooding has been reported in some areas including 35th Street and 7th Avenue in North Charleston. Other parts of Kanawha County have reported street flooding.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A severe thunderstorm hit Lincoln County at approximately 8 p.m. and a warning was issued for a 45 minute span for the area.



The warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the potential of 60 mile per hour wind gusts.

Storm as warned by the NWS over Lincoln, County, WV at 8:11 p.m. seen on VIPIR Real Time Radar

“The storms weren’t spinning, they just grow very tall in this hot and humid air and the force of the rain and wind coming down to the ground can cause damaging downbursts,” said Stormtracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins

The storms moved north and combined to produce heavy rainfall rates across the Kanawha Valley where a flash flood warning was issued. Remember if water covers the road, never try to enter that area.

More severe weather is possible on Friday as strong to severe storms are expected ahead of a cold front, generally after 3 p.m. Damaging wind gusts are the top risk for the day.

Marginal risk of severe storms for the area (Category 1 out of 5 in dark green shade) mainly for risk of high winds Friday during thunderstorms. Main window for storms appears to be 3 pm until about 9 pm.

