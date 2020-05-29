UPDATE: 10:30 P.M. Thursday – Even more flash flood warnings are issued, this time for the areas including Ripley, Elizabeth and parts of Wood County as the rain rolls north. The warnings are good until 1:30 a.m.
UPDATE 9:51 P.M. Thursday – Flash flood warnings have been added now for parts of Jackson and Roane Counties. Roane county already saw flooding at day break from the remnants of Tropical Storm Bertha which caused flooding on Spring Creek in town. Now new rains Thursday night could cause more flooding.
Street flooding has been reported in some areas including 35th Street and 7th Avenue in North Charleston. Other parts of Kanawha County have reported street flooding.
————————-
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A severe thunderstorm hit Lincoln County at approximately 8 p.m. and a warning was issued for a 45 minute span for the area.
The warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the potential of 60 mile per hour wind gusts.
“The storms weren’t spinning, they just grow very tall in this hot and humid air and the force of the rain and wind coming down to the ground can cause damaging downbursts,” said Stormtracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins
The storms moved north and combined to produce heavy rainfall rates across the Kanawha Valley where a flash flood warning was issued. Remember if water covers the road, never try to enter that area.
More severe weather is possible on Friday as strong to severe storms are expected ahead of a cold front, generally after 3 p.m. Damaging wind gusts are the top risk for the day.
Follow Spencer Atkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.
For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Severe storms strike area Thursday night with strong gusts, flash flooding, more possible Friday
- Domestic violence suspect stabbed K-9 before officers fatally shot him, police say
- South Charleston man arrested in Raleigh County for sending sexual pictures to minor on Snapchat
- Huntington, Cabell County police departments address viral videos
- Little by little youth basketball leagues make a comeback
- Nationwide to layoff 250 employees, furlough 350 others; 100 affected in central Ohio
- More KY State Parks set to reopen; Governor says state reaches decline in daily new cases
- Customers excited to see several Capitol Street businesses back open
- More COVID-19 testing coming to all West Virginia jails and prisons
- Kanawha County lunch program plans to feed thousands this summer