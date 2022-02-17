(WOWK) – The storms tonight will be strong and most likely severe, with wind being the primary threat. We’ll also have heavy rain and frequent lightning to deal with as the line of late evening storms moves through.

As the storms move at rapid pace, we expect them to move through our entire region between 8 and 11pm. That’s some quick storms moving through. The speed of the line will be near 50mph. On top of that, we’re expecting the storms to produce wind gusts of 40 to 60mph!

Speaking of the wind…here’s a look at the wind gusts hour by hour with the line.

With the intense wind, not just during the day but as the storms move through, a Wind Advisory has been issued. That means that if you or someone you know is driving a high-profile vehicle, you need to be prepared, especially driving east to west. The southerly winds will be strong.

Warm temperatures ahead of the big cold front will be amazing and then quite cold after on Friday.

The rain will be heavy across southern Ohio and we’re expecting some decent river rises in the coming days.

Any snow on Friday morning will be confined to the highest peaks across West Virginia with a few snow flakes down across Nicholas, Clay, Fayette, Braxton and Webster counties.

Remember though…..